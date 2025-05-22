Nike to raise prices on certain products as part of seasonal adjustment

Nike will raise prices for some of the sporting goods maker's shoes, clothing and equipment starting this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The price hikes will affect only certain products, they said.

Footwear priced between $100 and $150 will see increases of up to $5, while items priced at $150 or higher will see increases of up to $10. Nike will also increase apparel and equipment prices by $2 to $10.

"We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning," Nike said in statement shared with CBS MoneyWatch.

Prices for Nike Air Force 1 shoes, one of the company's most popular products, will remain the same. The shoes retail online for $115.

Nike children's footwear, products under $100 and Jordan apparel and accessories will also be exempt from price hikes, the person familiar with the matter said.

Share prices for the athletic apparel company were up 1.9% in early morning trading.