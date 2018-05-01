CBSN
Missing teenager may be with teacher accused of sex crime, police say

Oscar O'Neal and Nicole Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Police in Mississippi say a teenage boy is missing and may be with a former teacher who is accused of sexual battery. CBS affiliate WJTV-TV reports 16-year-old Oscar O'Neal II was last seen at his home early Monday and was reported missing around 7 a.m. Hattiesburg spokesman Ryan Moore says in a release that O'Neal may be with 30-year-old Nicole Jackson, a former teacher at the Earl Travillion Attendance Center.

Citing Moore, WDAM-TV reports Jackson resigned and surrendered to police after authorities investigated reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Jackson was arrested April 10 on a charge of sexual battery by a person in a position of trust or authority. She was released on bail.

WJTV-TV reports the two might be in a dark blue Chevy Impala with Mississippi License Plate FRA-4454.

