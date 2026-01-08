Chinook pilot who helped plan Venezuelan operation wounded during Caracas mission to capture Maduro, sources say

A Chinook helicopter pilot who helped plan the operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was wounded in the leg during the pre-dawn mission, said U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News under the condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters.

At the outset of the daring operation, a formation of U.S. Army helicopters carrying a squad of Delta Force commandos slipped toward Caracas largely unnoticed.

But as the aircraft drew closer to the heavily fortified compound where Maduro was believed to be holed up, the calm broke. Venezuelan defensive positions opened fire, and U.S. helicopters responded with their own suppressive fire, according to the U.S. officials.

A heavy, twin-rotor MH-47 Chinook, the lead aircraft in the formation tasked with inserting the assault team, was struck by hostile fire.

Though damaged, it remained airborne and completed its run. The U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News said the Chinook pilot who also helped plan the mission was wounded multiple times in the leg during the engagement.

On Tuesday, a Pentagon official told CBS News that two U.S. service members were still recovering from injuries sustained during the incursion into Venezuela that the Defense Department dubbed Operation Absolute Resolve.

"They are receiving excellent medical care and are well on their way to recovery. Five additional service members suffered injuries but have already returned to duty. The fact that this extremely complex and grueling mission was successfully executed with so few injuries is a testament to the expertise of our joint warriors," said the Pentagon official.

The New York Times first reported the details of the engagement with the Chinook and the pilot being wounded.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken to a federal detention center in New York City after the raid.

"I'm innocent. I'm not guilty — I'm a decent man," Maduro said through an interpreter during his arraignment on Monday. He added that he is "still president of my country."

On Wednesday, President Trump said he thinks the U.S. could oversee things in Venezuela for "much longer" than a year, telling The New York Times that "only time will tell" how long Washington will demand direct oversight of the country.

Following Mr. Trump's comments, the Republican-controlled Senate advanced a war powers resolution aimed at limiting his ability to further strike in Venezuela. Five Republicans joined all the Democrats in voting to advance the measure.