Nicolae Miu found guilty of 6 charges in Apple River stabbing trial

HUDSON, Wis. — Jurors have found Nicolae Miu guilty of multiple criminal charges, including homicide, in the 2022 Apple River stabbings in Wisconsin.

The jury found Miu guilty of one count of first-degree reckless homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of battery. The verdict was read in court Thursday.

Miu was originally charged with intentional crimes, but was convicted on lesser, but still serious, reckless charges. Miu's defense attorney Aaron Nelson said Miu faces "substantial, life-changing penalties."

"We felt like we had a good case, we felt like we had a good defense," Nelson said. "But in many ways self-defense is a community standard and it's very dependent on which 12 people within the community that you ask."

The trial lasted eight days, with more than three dozen witnesses taking the stand. The jury began deliberations after closing arguments Wednesday and reached a verdict Thursday morning.

Miu, 54, stabbed five people on the river on July 30, 2022, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injuring four others. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

During the trial, the prosecution sought to prove Miu was the aggressor, while Miu's attorneys argued he acted in self-defense.

Jurors heard testimony from Schuman's mother, other stabbing victims, witnesses, law enforcement and Miu himself. They saw cellphone video of the confrontation, body camera footage of the law enforcement response and a recording of Miu's initial interview with authorities.

