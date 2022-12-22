NFL Sunday Ticket heads to YouTube starting in 2023

The NFL announced it reached a multi-year agreement with YouTube to stream its Sunday Ticket beginning next season. The deal with YouTube could reach $2.5 billion per year for Sunday Ticket, The New York Times reported.

Sunday Ticket allows viewers in the United States to watch nearly all their favorite teams and players regardless of location. League commissioner Roger Goodell said the partnership with Youtube will "usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL."

"For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans," Goodell said in a statement.

What’s bigger than a 100-yard field goal? NFL Sunday Ticket coming to @YouTube Primetime Channels and @YouTubeTV in 2023. pic.twitter.com/I2SWCl1vaX — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2022

The Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube's subscription services, YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. Depending on a viewer's location, it will consist of all out-of-market Sunday regular season NFL games.

The NFL said it will work with YouTube to determine the distribution of Sunday Ticket in commercial establishments such as bars.

A price has not been announced yet. The service's product features and functionality will be unveiled prior to the 2023 season.

NFL Sunday Ticket has long been a viewing staple for many football fans. It was launched in 1994 and was distributed by DirecTV since its inception. The terms of the deal with YouTube were not disclosed, but The New York Times reported the online behemoth will pay about $1 billion more than DirecTV and the agreement will run for seven years.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a statement, in part, that they're "excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."