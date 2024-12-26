NFL doubleheader on Christmas Day sets streaming viewership records

LeBron James is going to have to make room for the NFL.

Wednesday's doubleheader on Netflix set records as the most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history, with numbers nearly five times more than the NBA.

The Baltimore Ravens' 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans averaged 24.3 million while Kansas City's 29-10 win at Pittsburgh averaged 24.1 according to early viewer figures released by Nielsen on Thursday.

Nielsen also said there were 65 million U.S. viewers who tuned in for at least one minute of one of the two games.

Stacey Dales interviews Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the regular season NFL football game between the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 25, 2024, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NBA's five-game slate averaged about 5.25 million viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and its platforms, according to the league and Nielsen.

"I love the NFL," James said in his televised postgame interview Wednesday night. "But Christmas is our day."

While the NBA's Christmas lineup had its best viewer numbers in five years, the NFL has made Christmas one of its tentpole events during the regular season, joining Kickoff Weekend and Thanksgiving.

"The numbers speak for themselves and LeBron can have his own view, and I'm sure more people will look at that because of this," said Hans Schroeder, the executive vice president of NFL Media. "But, you know, we're focused on the NFL and we're thrilled with the results this year with the Christmas on Netflix and we're excited to continue to build that over the next couple of years."

Both NFL games surpassed the previous mark of 23 million for last season's AFC wild-card game between the Miami Dolphins and Chiefs on Peacock.

Viewership for Ravens-Texans peaked with the Beyoncé Bowl. The 20-minute halftime performance averaged over 27 million viewers.

The viewer figures include the audience on Netflix, mobile viewership on NFL+ and those who tuned in on CBS stations in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Baltimore and Houston.

Global ratings and final U.S. numbers are expected to be available on Tuesday.

The NFL's Christmas numbers decreased from last season, but not at the rate that usually happens when something goes from broadcast to streaming.

Last year's three games averaged 28.68 million viewers. The early afternoon contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chiefs led the way, averaging 29.48 million on CBS.

Once global and Netflix's first-party data is released, both Christmas games should surpass 30 million.

The NBA's lineup saw an 84% rise over 2023. One reason for the increase is that all five games were on ABC, compared to two last year.

The Los Angeles Lakers' 115-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors — a game pitting Olympic teammates LeBron James and Stephen Curry — averaged 7.76 million viewers and peaked with about 8.32 million viewers toward the end of the contest, the league said.

Those numbers represent the most-watched NBA regular season game in five years.