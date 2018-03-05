SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Spanish satellite shortly after midnight Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX originally planned to launch the satellite on February 25, but said was forced to delay takeoff to perform additional tests on the "fairing's pressurization system."

How to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

Date: Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Time: Two-hour launch window begins at 12:33 a.m. ET (9:33 p.m. PT) Live Stream: SpaceX will launch its live webcast at 11:45 p.m. You can check back here before the launch and watch it in the player above.

About the SpaceX Hispasat 30W-6

The Hispasat 30W-6 will enhance broadband and television service in America, Europe and North Africa, and is expected to last in orbit for about 15 years.

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, said Monday that the satellite is nearly the size of a city bus and the "largest geostationary satellite we've ever flown." It's his company's 50th launch since the Falcon 9 first took flight nearly eight years ago.