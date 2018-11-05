Newlyweds reportedly die in helicopter crash leaving their wedding

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas -- A helicopter crash outside this south-central Texas county claimed the lives of two newlyweds who had just left their wedding, reports CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV.

The Houstonian, the student-run newspaper of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, confirmed that Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler were killed when the helicopter departing their wedding crashed north of Uvalde Saturday.

It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering... Posted by The Houstonian on Sunday, November 4, 2018

Uvalde Police received a call from an aviation monitoring center around midnight Saturday notifying them of a possible downed aircraft.

Several agencies, including the Texas Department of Public safety (DPS), the Border Patrol and Uvalde Fire Department aided police in their search for the aircraft.

Police say the wreckage was located shortly after sunrise Sunday.

The DPS and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating.

The NTSB said the incident involved a Bell 206B—a two-bladed, twin-engine chopper.

NTSB investigating crash Sunday of a Bell 206B in Uvalde, TX. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 4, 2018

A spokesperson for the Uvalde Fire Department confirmed to KENS that multiple people died in the crash.