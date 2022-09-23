Watch CBS News
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.

Travelers were allowed back inside about an hour later, but there were long lines as everyone had to be re-screened to get back into Terminal B. Some travelers told CBS New York they were told it could take three hours.

