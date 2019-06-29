Newark airport resumes flights after United Airlines plane makes emergency landing

New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport has resumed flights after a United Airlines plane made an emergency landing on Saturday morning, officials said.

United Flight 2098 left LaGuardia Airport around 8:30 a.m. It was traveling toward Houston when it experienced "hydraulics problems" and was forced to make the emergency landing at Newark, Port Authority said in a statement.

The plane's two left main tires blew when landing and it experienced other structural damage, forcing the closure of the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. The agency said it is investigating.

Passengers were escorted off the plane and taken to the terminal by bus. Some suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The airport announced the halt in arrivals and departures around 8:45 a.m. The airport reopened nearly an hour later, CBS New York reported.