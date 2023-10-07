New York, New Jersey leaders condemn unprecedented Hamas attack in Israel

At least 22 killed in Hamas attack in Israel At least 22 killed in Hamas attack in Israel 00:36

NEW YORK -- Leaders in New York and New Jersey are reacting to the unprecedented Hamas attack in Israel on Saturday.

Israeli authorities said dozens were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadliest attack in Israel in years, CBS News reported.

The NYPD released a statement saying, "We are aware of the situation and continue to monitor for further developments. At this time there is no known threat nor nexus to New York City."

Mayor Eric Adams said on X, formerly Twitter, "I was on the ground in Israel less than two months ago and saw those of Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths living in peace side-by-side. Hamas' cowardly and unprovoked attack was an attempt to undo that peace. That won't happen."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "The terrorist attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel are absolutely horrific. The U.S. stands with Israel in its unwavering right to defend itself. I stand ready to ensure Israel has the support to do so. My prayers are with the dead, reported hostages, and hundreds injured."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, "I'm horrified by the scenes we've seen in Israel today. I strongly condemn these terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens, and my heart goes out to the families of those who have been killed or injured. The United States' support for Israel is unwavering."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, New York condemns the abhorrent attacks by Hamas. I stand with the people of Israel."

On X, the New York City Council Jewish Caucus wrote, "As Jewish members of the @NYCcouncil, while we should be celebrating the joyous holidays of Shabbat and Simchat Torah, we are instead heartbroken at this morning's unprecedented terrorist attacks on Israel. We stand with Israel and condemn these attacks."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement, saying in part:

The world must unequivocally condemn terrorism against innocent civilians. Just like any country, the State of Israel has a right to defend itself and rescue hostages who have been kidnapped. As a state with one of the largest Jewish and Israeli American communities in the world, today's news is especially hard to fathom. As Governor, I stand with the people of Israel in this dark hour in a united show of resolve against terrorism. Tammy and I are sickened by the videos and images of Hamas terrorists attacking, killing, and kidnapping innocent Israeli civilians in an unprecedented coordinated series of terrorist attacks.



New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez released this statement:

I emphatically condemn the murderous invasion by Hamas into Israel during its religious holidays. The killing of innocent Israelis in their homes by Hamas, during an invasion from Gaza, shows them to be what they are – a murderous terrorist organization. I hope the detractors of Israel will now understand the constant life and death struggle the Israeli people live with every day. It is time for the international community to unequivocally condemn Hamas. The United States must unequivocally stand with Israel at this time of war with Hamas.

Leaders across the U.S. have vowed to support Israel after the attack.

