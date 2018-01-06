Planes collide on tarmac at New York City's JFK Airport

NEW YORK -- It was a rough morning at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday, after two planes clipped one another and passengers nearby complained of extensive delays and seemingly endless taxiing in the wake of this week's winter blast, CBS New York reports.

The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said the right wing tip of a China Southern aircraft struck the tail end of a Kuwait Airways plane, causing damage to both aircrafts near Terminal 4 around midnight.

Officials said passengers aboard the Kuwait Airways aircraft were deplaned without incident. The China Southern 777 had no passengers on board at the time of the collision, according to the Port Authority.

The #PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit (ARFF) responded to Terminal 4, JFK, last night; a China Southern 777's wing tip struck the tail end of a Kuwait Airways 777 causing damage to both aircraft. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ pic.twitter.com/1g2isyyHD4 — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) January 6, 2018

Meanwhile, passengers at JFK unleashed fury on social media, some claiming they had been stranded for up to 20 hours without answers. Passengers posted videos and pictures of people standing and sitting in front of airline ticket counters demanding answers Saturday morning.

"Everyone video this, because we need answers," one woman said, directing her fellow passengers in front of a ticket terminal. Others tweeted that their flight landed "hours ago" but they were still stuck on board in the dark without food or water.