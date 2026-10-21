First case of New World screwworm in U.S. wildlife confirmed in Texas elk, USDA says

The first case of New World screwworm in wildlife in the United States has been found in an elk in Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

The elk was discovered on a game ranch in Pecos County and was reported after being harvested by a hunter, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said.

The detection prompted additional wildlife surveillance in the area by the USDA and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The Texas Animal Health Commission will also modify a previously established infested zone.

Officials said hunters should watch for signs of infection, including visible maggots in wounds, foul-smelling injuries and animals that appear weak or distressed.

Other warning signs include open or enlarging wounds and infestations around an animal's nose, mouth, ears, eyes or genital areas.

Officials urged anyone who notices suspicious signs of infestation to report them immediately.

The USDA in June confirmed the presence of a flesh-eating New World screwworm in a 3-week-old Texas calf.

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in open wounds or body openings of warm-blooded animals, including livestock and, in rare cases, humans. Once hatched, the larvae feed on living tissue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the USDA says New World screwworm doesn't affect food safety, it can impact meat production.

Typically found in South America and parts of the Caribbean, the parasite has spread north into Central America and Mexico in recent years. The first human case in the U.S. was confirmed last year, though the patient recovered and officials found no evidence of further transmission.