New restoration brings fresh light to St. Peter's Basilica for Christmas Eve Mass

Pope Francis will celebrate the Vatican's traditional Christmas Eve midnight Mass in a newly restored St. Peter's Basilica. The restoration is part of preparations for the 2025 Jubilee Year, a significant event for the Catholic Church that symbolizes reconciliation and renewal. A Jubilee Year, which dates back to 1300, is a time for pilgrimage and reflection.

Despite its grandeur, the church needed restoration. One of the most significant restorations is of Bernini's Baldachin, a canopy that sits atop the tomb of St. Peter.

Many popes, dating back to 875, have seen the Chair of St. Peter, which many consider a symbol of papal authority. CBS News

"Before, you have to imagine, I think, it was very black. And now we can admire the gold," said Father Enzo Fortunato, the Vatican's communications director.

Also restored is the Chair of St. Peter, an important symbol of Papal authority. Father Fortunato said that this chair has witnessed many papacies, dating back to 875 AD.

For those who cannot visit in person, the Vatican has used AI to create a digital replica of St. Peter's Basilica. This allows viewers to explore every nook and cranny from the comfort of their devices.

The restoration is not limited to St. Peter's. Other areas of Rome, such as the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain, are undergoing similar clean-up efforts ahead of the expected 35 million visitors who will come to Rome in 2025.

At St. Peter's, Michelangelo's Pietà is now protected behind bulletproof glass. Just beside it, Pope Francis will open the Holy Door, or Porta Santa, symbolizing the path to salvation.

"It's a very real special moment for all, for all Christianity," Fortunato said.

The Pope will open the Holy Door at 7 p.m. Rome time and then lead the midnight Mass. In response to recent security concerns, including a Christmas market attack in Germany, Rome has increased security and surveillance across the city.