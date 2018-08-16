New Pearl Jam poster shows White House in flames

Pearl Jam unveiled a new poster Tuesday that showed the White House in flames as a bald eagle picks at a skeleton with hair similar to President Trump's. The band's bassist, Jeff Ament, and artist Bobby Brown drew the poster together to commemorate their Missoula, Montana, show on Monday.

In another post, Ament explained the piece in a handwritten note that said, "D.C. burning. Tester Evel Knievel on tractor … over the cesspool below. Russian money, golf courses, hookers? Maryland Matt. Stars n stripes as flames."

He continued, "Y'all know the deal. We're at a tipping point and it's time for action." He said he wanted to show support for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Montana.

"Jon Tester is the real deal," Ament wrote. "Nobody cares more about our country and especially Montana. So here we are ... "

Tester's Republican opponent in November's midterm elections, Matt Rosendale, who was depicted in the poster with a crab claw and a Maryland flag wrote on Twitter, "This poster from Pearl Jam is disgusting and reprehensible. It depicts a dead President Trump and a burning White House. It's time for @JonTester to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism!"

This poster from Pearl Jam is disgusting and reprehensible. It depicts a dead President Trump and a burning White House. It's time for @JonTester to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism! https://t.co/nIKTNPOFxX #MontanaFirst #MAGA #mtsen #mtpol — Matt Rosendale (@MattForMontana) August 14, 2018

Tester did not publicly respond, though on Monday, he tweeted that he "mixed in a little Pearl Jam" during appearances on local radio shows.

Official artwork by Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown from last night's show in Missoula. #TheAwayShows #Rock2Vote Posted by Pearl Jam on Tuesday, August 14, 2018

The Missoula concert was part of Pearl Jam's "The Away Shows" tour.