New Orleans rescue dog Scrim found safe yet again after going missing for months

Scrim, a runaway white Terrier who has captivated the attention of many in New Orleans after pulling off two escapes last year has been rescued for a third time, a local animal group announced Tuesday.

After months on the run, Scrim was found Tuesday morning by a member of the nonprofit animal group Trap Dat Cat, according to Zeus' Rescues, a second animal group.

Scrum had been missing since he jumped 13 feet out of a second-story window in November while being cared for in the home of Michelle Cheramie of Zeus' Rescues.

"He has had quite an ordeal since leaping from a second story window in November," Cheramie wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "He had to start over in a completely different part of New Orleans. He spent a month trying to find a way from Uptown to Mid-City — and succeeded! On Christmas Day, he found himself lost in Old Metairie, vanished, and reappeared in Harrahan, and then found his way back to Mid-City. He survived thunderstorms and New Years fireworks. Loud noises terrify him. He made it to the start of Mardi Gras season and a Super Bowl."

After his latest rescue, Scrim underwent a veterinary exam and X-rays, and apart from tapeworms and intestinal parasites, he was found to be in "good health," Cheramie said. Once fully recovered, Zeus "has a new home lined up with plenty outdoor space and other dog friends to help him socialize," she added.

Cheramie first saved Scrim in early 2024, but he broke loose in April and managed to stay on the run while still being spotted on local security cameras around the city.

He was later found in October and received medical treatment for his injuries, including two embedded projectiles, likely from a pellet gun, abrasions, and a missing piece of his ear.

Scrim getting a recognition by the New Orleans City Council after he was found in October 2024. He ran away again in November. Zeus' Rescues

Scrim's back-to-back escapes led him to go viral. Dozens of people in New Orleans called in to report Scrim sightings, and a map was even tracking his movements in an effort to catch him.

Zeus' Rescues, in collaboration with community volunteers and Trap Dat Cat, set up food stations and trail cameras to monitor his movements after his November escape, according to CBS affiliate WWL-TV. The runaway dog also seems to have managed to make it through a historic 10 inches of snow in New Orleans in January.

"He has survived hurricanes, blizzards, fireworks, street cars, cars, being chased... He's some special dog," Cheramie told WWL.

