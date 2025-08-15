New Orleans mayor indicted over allegations of covering up relationship with bodyguard

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted Friday on federal charges including conspiracy, fraud and obstruction, following allegations of trying to hide a romantic relationship with her bodyguard.

Prosecutors allege that in October 2021, Cantrell and Jeffrey Vappie, her bodyguard, developed a "personal, intimate relationship," said Michael Simpson, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Since Vappie's retirement in June 2024, the two had "embarked on a scheme to defraud the city of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department," Simpson said during a news conference on Friday.

The indictment alleges that Vappie was paid as if he was working when he and the mayor met alone in apartments and traveled to vineyards. Simpson said Cantrell arranged for Vappie to be on at least 14 domestic and international trips to "maximize their time together and to engage in personal activities."

"In total, the city of New Orleans paid over $70,000 for Vappie's travel on these trips alone," Simpson said.

At the time, Cantrell said she invited a bodyguard to travel with her due to COVID-19 and as a matter of safety, Simpson said.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It wasn't immediately clear if Cantrell has an attorney representing her. Vappie was already facing wire fraud and making false statements charges, and has pleaded not guilty, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors also accused Vappie and Cantrell of exchanging encrypted messages through WhatsApp to avoid detection and then deleting the conversations.

In one undated instance, a private citizen took pictures of Cantrell and Vappie together in public, dining and consuming alcohol, while Vappie reported being on duty. Cantrell filed a police report and sought a restraining order against that citizen, prosecutors said.

"This indictment does not allege that a relationship constitutes a crime," Simpson said. "It also does not allege that the criminal activity occurred on merely a handful of days or that the behavior was limited to a small series of actions. Rather, it reflects the prosecution of two public officials alleged to have engaged in a yearslong, continuing fraud scheme that used public money for personal ends by exploiting their power and their authority."

Cantrell is the city's first female mayor in its 300-year history. Cantrell, a Democrat, is term-limited and is set to leave office in January.

"This is a sad day for the people of New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cantrell family as they navigate through this difficult time," a spokesperson for City Council President JP Morrell told CBS affiliate WWL Louisiana.