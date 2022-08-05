SUV drives into parade in New Mexico, injures several people including two officers

Gallup, New Mexico — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers.

State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the driver was in custody and they were investigating the incident.

"Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene," the tweet said.

Video posted on social media showed the vehicle driving into the crowd and people scrambling to get out of the way.

Spectators rush to try to avoid SUV (far left) that drove through a parade in Gallup, New Mexico on August 4, 2022. Sean Justice via Storyful

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, which was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

The president of the Navajo Nation, Jonathan Nez, was there, and said he and members of his party could have been hit if they hadn't reacted quickly, CBS Albuquerque affiliate KRQE-TV reports.

"We were in the path of the vehicle. Thank God, the folks that were around me, our team members or council delegates. Were not struck by the vehicle," said Nez in statement shortly after the incident.