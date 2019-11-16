Six charged in high school football game shooting described as "petty vengeance"

Six people have been charged in connection with a Friday night shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey, prosecutors said Saturday. Three people were shot after a gunman opened fire at the game, in what authorities described as an act of "petty vengeance." Two of them, including a 10-year-old child, remain in critical condition.

"This incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School or Camden High School," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a press release. "The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another."

Breaking: As the shooting happens at the Camden/Pleasantville football game. People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XzViuszadX — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) November 16, 2019

"As a result, an innocent child was caught and injured in their crossfire," Tyner added. "Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children."

The 10-year-old remains in critical condition, the release said. A 27-year-old in stable condition will need surgery, and a 15-year-old who suffered a graze wound was treated at a local hospital and released.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Four other men at the game — Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27, and Vance Golden, 26 — were also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

The men fled into Atlantic City after the shooting, prosecutors said in the release. One of the passengers in the getaway vehicle allegedly threw a gun out of the car while entering Atlantic City.