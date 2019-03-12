Honda recalling 1 million vehicles for second time due to defective airbag part from first recall

Honda is recalling around 1.2 million older vehicles in the U.S., Canada and Central America because the Takata driver's air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could still be dangerous – exploding and sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment. The recall covers many Honda and Acura models from 2001 through 2016.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to inflate air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide because of the defect.

The recalls are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. As many as 70 million will be recalled.

The inflators covered by this latest Honda recall were used as replacement parts in recalls that began in 2014. They contained a moisture-absorbing chemical and previously were believed to be safe.

A January explosion injured the arm of a person driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey.

Documents posted Monday by Canadian safety regulators show that models to be recalled in that country include the Honda Accord from 2001 through 2007, the CR-V from 2002 through 2006, the Civic from 2001 through 2005, the Element from 2003 through 2010, the Odyssey from 2002 through 2004, the Pilot from 2003 through 2008 and the Ridgeline from 2006. Also covered are Acura luxury models including the MDX from 2003 through 2006, the EL from 2001 through 2005, the TL from 2002 and 2003 and the CL from 2003.

Transport Canada, the country's transportation safety agency, said vehicles covered include those that were under previous recalls and others that had air bags replaced after collisions.

Honda owners are expected to be told to take their vehicles to dealers to have the inflators replaced.