Car explodes near historic Red Fort in India's capital New Delhi, killing at least 8 people

New Delhi — A car exploded near the historic Red Fort in India's capital Monday, killing at least eight people, injuring several others and triggering a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby, New Delhi police said.

Several fire engines rushed to the scene after the blast was reported near one of the gates of the Red Fort metro station, the city's fire services said. The cause of the explosion remained unclear.

Sanjay Tyagi, a spokesman for the city's police force, told The Associated Press that at least eight people were killed and several others injured. "We are investigating the cause of the blast," he said.

Security personnel stand beside charred vehicles at the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of New Delhi, India, Nov. 10, 2025. SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty

Formerly an imperial palace, the Red Fort is a major tourist attraction in New Delhi. Local media ran video showing damaged vehicles and a police cordon at the site.

A witness who lives near the site told the NDTV broadcaster that he heard a "window-shattering sound" and then saw flames engulfing multiple vehicles.