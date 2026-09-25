Ready or not, here come the AI gadgets, from "charms" to smart speakers

Technology companies are bringing a slew of artificial intelligence-powered gadgets to market — never mind the apocalyptic risks.

The advent of generative AI, ushered in by the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, is now spawning a range of "intelligent" consumer products, from bag charms and smart speakers to digital work badges, that companies say will make people's lives easier.

"The consumer AI revolution is just beginning," Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director of boutique investment bank Yorkville Ives, told CBS News.

"Trillions of dollars being spent — that's why you're going to see more and more AI gadgets," he added.

The race is on. Meta, with the metaverse seemingly in the rearview mirror, announced this week a handheld device powered by its Muse personal AI agent, while tech giants including Microsoft, OpenAI and Samsung have also introduced AI-powered products aimed at consumers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the Muse Charm device during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. Minh Connors / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Read on to learn about just some of the AI gadgets that are either already commercially available or soon heading to a store near you.

Plaud NotePin

The Plaud NotePin is a wearable device designed to record and transcribe meetings. The device, less than 2 inches long and less than 1 inch wide, can be pinned to clothing or worn as a necklace or wristband, according to the product description. The developer, San Francisco-based startup Plaud, unveiled an upgraded version of the product this year.

Microsoft's "access badge"

Microsoft launched its "access badge" this June, a portable device modeled after the conventional work badge. Equipped with a touchscreen, camera and audio recorder, the badge uses AI to help people with a range of workplace tasks, according to the company.

The wearable device, equipped with fingerprint-based security, a side-facing camera, and audio-optimizing microphones, gives workers always-on access to their preferred AI agents, Microsoft says.

Meta's Muse charm

Meta unveiled the Muse Charm on Wednesday, a pocket-sized keychain with a 2-inch display and two cameras. Some say the product resembles a Tamagotchi handheld digital pet.

The device is powered by Meta's popular new Muse AI personal assistant, which can handle a variety of tasks, from decluttering your inbox to making a dinner reservation, according to Meta. Muse Charm is "always available to talk to you," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in promoting the product at a company tech showcase.

Ives, the tech analyst, said he expects Muse to be a "game changer," pointing to the millions of consumers who have downloaded the AI agent.

Meta AI glasses

Meta is also incorporating Muse into its line of AI-enhanced eyewear.

"Ask about a product on a shelf, a flier on a wall, or a long list of school supplies, and Muse can take action," Meta said in a blog post describing the new AI glasses.

The company says it will offer more than 100 styles of AI glasses by year-end.

Meta's specs, which include styles from popular sunglasses brands Ray-Ban and Oakley, have recently come under scrutiny after complaints that some owners were using the built-in cameras to film others without their consent. Meta has since announced that it will introduce camera-free AI sunglasses.

OpenAI speaker

Bloomberg reported last month that OpenAI is launching a $300 smart speaker. Citing people familiar with the matter, the media outlet said the device will be "shaped like a doughnut that's roughly the size of a hockey puck." The product will enter a market dominated by Amazon Alexa and Google Home, two other AI-enabled voice assistants.

Snap SPECS

Snap, the company behind the photo-messaging app Snapchat, recently hopped on the AI wearables trend with its SPECS augmented-reality glasses.

The AI-powered glasses can pull up a city map, restaurant recommendations and other content directly in the lens, according to the company. Snap said the display system is like looking at a large computer monitor while you're working.