Nevada energy company sues data center in first-of-its-kind fight over who should pay for AI buildout

The largest energy provider in Nevada, NV Energy, is suing data center developer Tract, accusing the company of trying to pass costs onto consumers.

At issue is who pays to expand energy infrastructure when a data center needs as much electricity as a midsize city.

Tract's two planned campuses near Reno would together draw more than 2 gigawatts of power, nearly a third of NV Energy's generating capacity. NV Energy, which powers 90% of the state, warns it may have to raise rates if Tract does not shoulder more of the infrastructure costs.

The case marks the first time that a major utility company has sued a data center developer, and could influence who is responsible for the costs of building infrastructure needed to power the AI boom.

"Projects that create new infrastructure or energy costs must pay those costs and cannot shift them onto Nevada families, small businesses, or existing customers," NV Energy spokesperson Katie Jo Collier told CBS News. "Residential and small business customers cannot be left on the hook for these investments now or in the future."

The dispute traces back to agreements signed by NV Energy and Tract's local contracting entity, Reno Power, which established terms for delivering electricity to data centers. According to a statement from Tract, NV Energy is refusing to deliver power it had promised to provide, while still demanding that the Denver-based data center developer begin $1 billion in grid upgrades.

In June, Tract called for private arbitration to settle the matter. Weeks later, NV Energy sued to stop it.

In its lawsuit, NV Energy argues that Tract is calling for private arbitration to circumvent public scrutiny. It alleges that this is no longer a contract dispute, but one over how much power Tract will be able to draw and who will pay for the massive infrastructure investments needed to deliver it.

These questions, NV Energy argues, can only be legally decided by the state regulator, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, because the answers will affect every ratepayer in the state, not just the two companies at the table.

Nevada's rules require large power users to go through the commission, which determines their energy and infrastructure needs on the principle that big customers will fund their own expansion rather than shifting the burden onto average ratepayers already on the grid. Opening it up to a public forum would also allow consumer advocates, community members and other stakeholders to participate.

NV Energy says it had no choice but to sue to stop the arbitration. Utility companies are legally obligated to provide power to anyone in their territory that requests it. NV Energy cannot turn Tract away, and says it would have to raise rates if the infrastructure isn't increased to meet the added demand.

Tract says that NV Energy is launching a "public relations blitz stoking anti-data center sentiment." It points out that it has already invested more than $127 million in infrastructure projects in Nevada and committed to nearly $1 billion in network infrastructure upgrades that it says will benefit all of NV Energy's customers. The real problem, Tract told CBS News, is that NV Energy failed to adequately plan for the power it promised to provide, and is now invoking "the commission's jurisdiction as a shield."

Until now, the AI boom has made fast friends of data centers and energy companies eager to reap the profits of their vast energy demands. Nevada, in particular, has touted its relatively low energy rates, which are cheap compared to neighboring California, to court data centers: the state has 22 operating data centers and 20 more in the works.

But this case is an early fissure in that alliance, a sign that utility companies fear being blamed for rising rates and in this case are pressuring data centers, and the tech companies behind them, to shell out to subsidize their strain on the grid.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a reference to name of the data center company.