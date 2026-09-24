Israel's Netanyahu set to hit back at widespread criticism in U.N. address

Tel Aviv — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday as his country faces broad condemnation and growing isolation over Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu arrived in New York early Thursday morning and is due to leave just a few hours after his speech, which he is scheduled to deliver at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Leaders from Europe and the Middle East, including France, the U.K., Jordan, Syria, Qatar and Turkey, devoted at least some of their time at the U.N. podium Wednesday to harshly denounce Israel.

Analysts say Netanyahu will take advantage of the critical focus on Israel to demonstrate his ability to defend his country on the international stage just weeks before a tightly contested Israeli election.

A member of the Jewish anti-Zionist group Neturei Karta holds a sign denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the perimeter of a "No More Excuses Rally Against Antisemitism," outside the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters, Sept. 23, 2026, in New York City. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

It will be an unusually brief trip to New York for Netanyahu during the General Assembly. He has often capitalized on the autumn visits to meet with other world leaders, particularly the American president and secretary of state.

His office said he would meet Thursday with the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, the vice president of Colombia, and the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia, and Papua New Guinea. He is not due to meet with President Trump.

Netanyahu's office said this year's trip would be so brief because the prime minister needs to return to Israel for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins Friday evening.

In his speech, Netanyahu is expected to focus primarily on Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter. He will also likely defend Israel's ongoing military campaigns in Gaza and in neighboring countries such as Syria.

Netanyahu has used past General Assembly addresses to make claims about Iran's military and nuclear efforts, and he has promised surprises in his upcoming speeches.

Netanyahu's beef with Mamdani

Netanyahu has also vowed to respond in his U.N. address to the latest criticism from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In a video responding to Mamdani calling him a "war criminal" earlier this week, Netanyahu said he would use his speech at the U.N. to "tell the truth about" the mayor, whom he accused of supporting Hamas.

During his election campaign, Mamdani had threatened to have New York authorities act on an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Netanyahu, should he attend the U.N. gathering.

The mayor later recognized that he couldn't have Netanyahu detained, but he urged federal U.S. authorities to detain him instead and noted that New Yorkers would still have an outlet to express their feelings about the Israeli leader, calling the act of protest "one of the bedrocks of our city."

Mamdani's reference to protests against Netanyahu — which were expected to take place Thursday — drew a sharp rebuke from the prime minister in his video this week.

"Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews. I'm coming to the U.N. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I'm going to tell the truth about you," Netanyahu said.

Condemnation of Israel, and Israeli pushback

Netanyahu will speak after a spate of speeches condemning his government's policies.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the leaders gathered at the U.N. on Wednesday that while Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel was "utterly horrific," the scale of the Israeli response has been unjustified.

"Far too many people have died — including so many children. Far too little aid is getting in, and it has gone on for far too long," Burnham said of Gaza, where Israeli forces have occupied more than half of the Palestinian territory since the war with Hamas.

The speech by France's President Emmanuel Macron sparked ire in Israel after he accused the country of daily violations in the other Palestinian territory, the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"Look at what is happening in West Bank, where there are violations every day. In the name of what? Hamas has never struck in the West Bank," said the French leader. "This every day makes it more impossible to achieve respect for the Palestinian people's legitimate right to exist."

Netanyahu called Macron's statement about Hamas a "grotesque absurdity," noting that on Sunday, French citizen and father of six Netanel Shukrun was killed in an attack that Netanyahu said was carried out by a Hamas terrorist.

Hamas issued a statement praising the attack, but it did not claim responsibility.

The group, long designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., Israel and the European Union, has not been part of the Palestinian administration in the West Bank since 2007. It has, however, maintained its own militant network in the West Bank for decades, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

"Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu added Wednesday, using the official Israeli name for the West Bank.

King Abdullah of Jordan, which signed a peace agreement decades ago with Israel, told the U.N. Wednesday that Israel should be hit with sanctions, asset freezes, embargoes and diplomatic isolation.

Netanyahu will use the criticism of Israel at the U.N. as an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to defend his country on the global stage ahead of the Israeli elections in October, said David Makovsky, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

"He's going to use the U.N. as a prop for this election," said Makovsky. "He plays on what the Israeli public sees as the selective moral outrage of the leaders at the U.N."