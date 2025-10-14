Netanyahu reacts to Trump's remark that "he's not the easiest guy to deal with"

Why does President Trump think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn't "the easiest guy to deal with?" "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil sat down exclusively with Netanyahu on Tuesday and asked him about Mr. Trump's comments to the Knesset the day before.

"Well, I hope he says that because I'm very tough on the matters that pertain to my country's future," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu went on to invoke the 3,500-year history of persecution suffered by the Jewish people. Turning to the establishment of the modern Jewish state, he expanded on his role in fulfilling a promise that the Jewish people would never again "have our head on the chopping block."

"We will resist this, and we did," Netanyahu said, adding, "It is always the responsibility of the leader of the Jewish state to make sure that the Jewish state is never imperiled with its very existence."

It is why, he said, "I did the things I did, including the strikes against Iran." He said he took "historic action against Iran that threatened to annihilate us, throw atomic bombs at us."

"When I believe that what I'm asked to do is fine, I say (it) is, and when I think I have to say 'no,' I say it. And that's my job. My job is to protect the Jewish state and assure the future of the Jewish people."

Mr. Trump's remark wasn't exactly a dig — he may have started his comment about Netanyahu by saying he wasn't the easiest guy to deal with, but he finished by saying "that's what makes him great." Turning to the prime minister, he added, "Thank you very much, Bibi. Great job."

