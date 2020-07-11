Spectacular photos capture Neowise, one of the brightest comets in decades
By Sophie Lewis
/ CBS News
Neowise, one of the brightest comet in decades, has brought with it a stunning debris trail this month, delighting skywatchers around the world. Even astronauts aboard the International Space Station have captured the stunning celestial phenomenon, which promises to bring even more spectacular sightings as the month goes on.
During the month of July, the newly-discovered comet Neowise, formally named Comet C2020 F3 NEOWISE by NASA, has been visible in the early hours before sunrise. Early risers have captured already captured breathtaking images of the event.
The event is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience — the comet takes about 6,800 years to complete its path around the sun, according to NASA. Starting this weekend, it will be visible to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere in the evening, just after sunset.
Czech Republic
Italy
French Alps
Hungary
International Space Station
China
New York
Spain
Turkey
Canada
Arizona
Lebanon
