Spectacular photos capture Neowise, one of the brightest comets in decades

Neowise, one of the brightest comet in decades, has brought with it a stunning debris trail this month, delighting skywatchers around the world. Even astronauts aboard the International Space Station have captured the stunning celestial phenomenon, which promises to bring even more spectacular sightings as the month goes on.

During the month of July, the newly-discovered comet Neowise, formally named Comet C2020 F3 NEOWISE by NASA, has been visible in the early hours before sunrise. Early risers have captured already captured breathtaking images of the event.

The event is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience — the comet takes about 6,800 years to complete its path around the sun, according to NASA. Starting this weekend, it will be visible to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere in the evening, just after sunset.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Czech Republic

Comet Neowise streaks above Brno, Czech Republic before daybreak on July 10, 2020. Miloslav Druckmuller (Brno University of Technology)

Italy

Comet Neowise shining at sunset above the Port of Molfetta in Molfetta on July 11, 2020. Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Image

#DespertarPlanetario ☀️

☄️ Cometa NEOWISE sobre la motaña Hochfeiler en los Alpes 🗻

📷 Martin Rietze/SWNS.com pic.twitter.com/jsuRYJblyW — Planetario de Madrid (@PlanetarioMad) July 10, 2020

French Alps

Neowise is seen in the eastern French Alps, along with noctilucent clouds, on July 8, 2020. Emmanuel Paoly

Hungary

The Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Friday, July 10, 2020. Peter Komka/AP

International Space Station

Neowise is seen from the International Space Station on July 5. NASA, ISS Expedition 63

China

Comet Neowise observed from Beijing, China on July 7, 2020. Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images





New York

Neowise (C/2020 F3) over New York City this morning an hour or so before sunrise. pic.twitter.com/8TfMV0sf1j — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) July 9, 2020

Spain

Neowise is seen above the mountain of Montserrat, near Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on July 9, 2020. Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Turkey

Neowise is seen above Turkey's Van province on July 11, 2020. Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





Canada

Comet NEOWISE and the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🍁! I was up really early for this shot. It's not often that we get the opportunity to see or photograph a comet of this brightness and with a tail. I hope you like it!🤩 https://t.co/BFyxFFw2DE pic.twitter.com/sGZBiEVryM — Kerry LH💫 (@weatherandsky) July 5, 2020

Comet NEOWISE shining bright this morning in Huron County, Ontario. Visible to the naked eye! Definitely one worth waking up at 3:30 am for. @c2020f3 pic.twitter.com/DO5s9ZyWEn — Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) July 6, 2020

Arizona

No nearby clouds this morning & wound up with the view I was after with Merriam Crater. On any given day that old cinder cone is perfect—then catching it sharing the horizon with this graceful comet gets kind of goosebumpy for me. (Details in next post) #neowise #cometneowise pic.twitter.com/qIVYCFcoMk — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 7, 2020

Lebanon