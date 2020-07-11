Live

Spectacular photos capture Neowise, one of the brightest comets in decades

By Sophie Lewis

CBS News

Neowise, one of the brightest comet in decades, has brought with it a stunning debris trail this month, delighting skywatchers around the world. Even astronauts aboard the International Space Station have captured the stunning celestial phenomenon, which promises to bring even more spectacular sightings as the month goes on.

During the month of July, the newly-discovered comet Neowise, formally named Comet C2020 F3 NEOWISE by NASA, has been visible in the early hours before sunrise. Early risers have captured already captured breathtaking images of the event. 

The event is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience — the comet takes about 6,800 years to complete its path around the sun, according to NASA. Starting this weekend, it will be visible to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere in the evening, just after sunset. 

Czech Republic

Comet Neowise streaks above Brno, Czech Republic before daybreak on July 10, 2020. Miloslav Druckmuller (Brno University of Technology)

Italy

Comet Neowise Shining Above The Port Of Molfetta
Comet Neowise shining at sunset above the Port of Molfetta in Molfetta on July 11, 2020. Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Image

French Alps

Neowise is seen in the eastern French Alps, along with noctilucent clouds, on July 8, 2020. Emmanuel Paoly

Hungary

The Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Friday, July 10, 2020.  Peter Komka/AP

International Space Station 

Neowise is seen from the International Space Station on July 5. NASA, ISS Expedition 63

China

Comet Neowise observed from Beijing, China on July 7, 2020.  Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images


New York

Spain

Neowise is seen above the mountain of Montserrat, near Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on July 9, 2020. Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Turkey

Neowise is seen above Turkey's Van province on July 11, 2020. Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Canada 

Arizona

Lebanon

Neowise is seen over Lebanon just before sunrise on July 5, 2020. Maroun Habib (Moophz)

July 11, 2020

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

