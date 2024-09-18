Nelson DeMille, prolific author of action-packed adventures, dies at 81

Nelson DeMille, a prolific author of action-packed adventures, has died at 81.

"Nelson fought a valiant nine-month battle with esophageal cancer. True to form, he faced this ordeal with courage, grace, and good humor. We are grieving, but also celebrating his wonderful life and his lasting legacy as a father, friend, and storyteller," his family said in a statement to CBS News.

Author Nelson DeMille Courtesy of DeMille Family / John Ellis Kordes Photography

DeMille authored 23 books, according to his website, including two he wrote with his son, author Alex DeMille.

Born in New York City in 1943, DeMille moved to Long Island with his family and where he has resided ever since. After college, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. Following his discharge, DeMille started to write, publishing his first bestseller, "By the Rivers of Babylon," in 1978.

DeMille wrote all of his manuscripts in longhand, and 17 of his books have been bestsellers. Seven books were New York Times bestsellers.

He is survived by his wife and three children, Lauren, Alexander and James.