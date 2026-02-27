Neil Sedaka, singer whose hits included "Laughter in the Rain," dies at 86

Neil Sedaka, the prominent singer-songwriter whose string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s included "Laughter in the Rain," "Breaking Up is Hard to Do" and "Calendar Girl," has died, a representative confirmed to CBS News Friday. He was 86.

"Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka," a statement from the family read. "A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed."

Singer Neil Sedaka performs onstage at Saban Theatre on April 5, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.