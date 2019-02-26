Nebraska DOJ issues subpoenas to hundreds of Catholic churches and institutions

Omaha, Nebraska — Nebraska officials have issued subpoenas to more than 400 Roman Catholic churches and institutions in the state seeking information related to child sexual abuse or assault.

"The subpoenas request all records or information related to any child sexual assault or abuse that has occurred by those employed or associated with each church or institution, whether previously reported or not," the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Last summer, the Attorney General's Office asked Nebraska's three Catholic diocese to voluntarily turn over records of child sex abuse dating back decades. The office said the Nebraska Department of Justice appreciates the churches' voluntary cooperation, but believes "subpoenas are necessary in order to ensure all reports of impropriety have been submitted to the appropriate authorities."

"It is our goal that all reports of abuse are subject to complete law enforcement review and investigation as warranted," it said.

An attorney general spokeswoman did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking more information on the subpoenas.