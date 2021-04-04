Baylor and Gonzaga to meet in NCAA men's tournament finals

The Baylor Bears and Gonzaga Bulldogs both punched their tickets to the NCAA men's basketball tournament finals on Saturday. The two teams will square off Monday night for the championship.

The overall number one seed Gonzaga is seeking to become the first undefeated men's champion since the Indiana Hoosiers accomplished the feat in 1976. The Bulldogs defeated the UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime thanks to a Jalen Suggs buzzer-beating three-pointer just seconds after UCLA had tied the game at 90.

Earlier in the day, Baylor demolished Houston 78-59. The Bears took a commanding 45-20 lead into the half and the Cougars never got closer than 16 points down in the second half. This will be Baylor's first appearance in the title game in 73 years.

The finals will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.