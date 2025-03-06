Watch CBS News
U.S.

Authorities at Naval Air Station Pensacola responding to active shooter situation

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News 24/7 Live

Authorities are responding to an active shooter situation at a military base in Pensacola, Florida. Officials said on social media that U.S. Navy security forces and local law enforcement were responding to the incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola's Corry Station.

"Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners," Capt. Chandra Newman, commanding officer of the base, said in a statement. "Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.