National Guard member Andrew Wolfe now breathing on his own, can stand with assistance after D.C. shooting

The surviving National Guard member wounded in the D.C. shooting is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance, his medical team said Friday.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe's medical team said in a statement that the National Guard member "has made extraordinary progress" in the 16 days since he was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with a critical gunshot wound to the head.

National Guard member Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe CBS News

"He is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance—important milestones that reflect his strength and determination," his neurosurgeon, Jeffrey Mai, said in the statement.

West Virginia National Guard members Wolfe, 24, and Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom were shot in an ambush-style attack in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 26. Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries the following day.

Suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, was charged with murder, assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence for the shooting. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said last week that Wolfe was "slowly healing" and his family expects Wolfe to be in acute care for another two to three weeks, but has been "optimistic about his progress."

His medical team said Friday that Wolfe is ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation based on his recent improvements.

His rehabilitation location was not disclosed due to his family's request. Wolfe's family thanked the medical staff, the doctors and nurses who cared for their son throughout his stay. The family said in a statement that the care "has been remarkable, and they have told us Andy's progress is miraculous."

Wolfe's family said they know their son faces a long and tough rehabilitation.

"We know he will continue to improve at a rapid pace and know your prayers are making the difference. Please continue as God heals Andrew and gives him the strength to return to work, the West Virginia National Guard, and his new mission of being a light into this world," the family said in a statement.