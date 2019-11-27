Donations surge for college player's GoFundMe after hitting game-winning layup against Duke

Stephen F. Austin State University basketball player Nathan Bain became an overnight sensation after he hit a game-winning layup to defeat the No. 1-ranked Duke University on their home turf Tuesday night. Following his late-game heroics, donations began to pour into Bain's GoFundMe account, which was set up by the school to help his family in the Bahamas after devastation from Hurricane Dorian.

After a botched pass from Duke in overtime, Bain received the ball and jetted to the hoop to sneak in a layup as time expired. The Lumberjacks defeated the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor to become the first non-ACC team since St. John University's Red Storm to beat Duke at home in nearly 20 years.

After the stunning victory, plenty of people felt the need to thank the senior guard and they quickly found a way how.

Bain's family was particularly hit hard by Hurricane Dorian. The powerful storm hit the islands in early September and destroyed "nearly everything of value" belonging to Bain's family, according to the GoFundMe page set up by the school. Additionally, Bain's father, who is a minister, saw his church sustain "extreme damage," too.

Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain and guard David Kachelries celebrate Bain's game-winning basket against Duke in overtime. Gerry Broome / AP

Before Tuesday's game, the fundraising page had been stuck at around $2,000 for nearly a month — short of the $25,000 goal set, according to CBS Sports. Following Bain's game-winner, donations surged way past the goal, surpassing $64,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"I was just in disbelief at what basketball had done for my family," Bain told the Associated Press. "It was truly a blessing."

Dorian hammered the northern Abaco and Grand Bahama islands before giving a glancing blow to the southeastern United States. There were 67 confirmed deaths and 282 people were still missing as of late October, according to a recent report.