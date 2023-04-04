Weapons, ammunition, and 5 yearbooks from The Covenant School found in Nashville shooter's home, search warrant says

Weapons, numerous boxes of ammunition, five yearbooks from The Covenant School, and a school photo were found by authorities searching the home of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale, according to court documents obtained by CBS News Tuesday.

Officers found a "suicide note," the contents of which have not been revealed, along with a "Winchester model 1200" pump action shotgun, a "Mossberg Model 590" shotgun, and numerous boxes of ammunition, according to items listed on the nine-page search warrant by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Law enforcement searched the former 28-year-old student's two-story red brick home at 3 p.m. on March 27, the same day of the shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school, where three adults and three children were killed, the search warrant said.

Three folders and 19 journals described as "school shootings" and "firearms courses" were found under a bed, while another described as a "psych folder/medical folder" was taken from a desk, according to the warrant.

The shooter had been under medical supervision, according to police.

The 19 journals were part of an extensive collection of personal journals that were found by police — including "a memoir" and "notes written by Audrey," the warrant stated.

Home videos, cell phones, a 2023 planner, computers and hard drives, including a "Mac with stickers," were also among the 47 entries listed with numerous items collected by officers, per the warrant.

Authorities said the shooter had spent months planning the massacre. The shooter fired 152 rounds during the rampage, police said Monday.

During a Tuesday news conference, Nashville police officers spoke about the operation that took down the assailant within 14 minutes of receiving the report of the school shooting, according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who are credited with firing the shots that killed the shooter, spoke Tuesday about those fateful moments. Engelbert said that when he arrived, he "didn't know the layout" of the school, and that he wished he "could've done more."

Collazo said he started going through "rooms as fast as he could" until he reached the shooter. He wanted the families to know he is thinking about them and "appreciates" all the well-wishes from everyone.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday that a reunification center has been established in which school children can reunite with the officers that helped them on that day. Children have come to visit those officers at the station, police said.

— Alex Sundby contributed reporting.