Explosion in downtown Nashville under investigation

Nashville, Tenn. — A large explosion in downtown Nashville Friday morning is under investigation by local, state and federal officials. CBS affiliate WTVF reports the blast was felt across much of Davidson County around 6:30 a.m.

At a briefing, Metro Police officials said there were no significant injuries. They said they had dispatched a team to investigate a suspicious vehicle when it exploded, and that they "believe that the explosion was an intentional act."

WTVF reports heavy smoke was seen in the area around Second Avenue near Church Street.

Smoke rises from the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 25, 2020. Quan McWil/WTVF

Police tweeted that the explosion was "linked to a vehicle ... outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners."

Firefighters have asked everyone in the area to move at least two blocks away due to concerns about any possible other explosions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.