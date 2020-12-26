Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville blast

A law enforcement source told CBS News at least one person of interest has been identified in connection to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville. The person is connected to the recreational vehicle that exploded.

Police responded to a call of shots fired early Friday near the AT&T building in downtown Nashville. Instead, they found an RV with clothes and blinds covering the windows. Shortly afterward, the warning of an imminent bomb started blaring and an explosion rocked the area at about 6:30 a.m.

Shell casings have been found at the scene, but the ammunition related to them is believed to have been set off by the large explosion.

There is video of the RV in downtown Nashville. Investigators have a Google Maps photo of the address of the person of interest that shows a similar looking camper in the yard. Google Maps says the picture was taken in May 2019.

At least three people were wounded and Nashville Metro police chief John Drake said Friday that authorities had found tissue they believe could be connected to human remains near the site of the explosion. They have not indicated whether the remains are from someone connected to the explosion or from an innocent victim.

Police later said they believed the bombing to be an "intentional act." No motive has been given.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Jeff Pegues and Andres Triay contributed reporting.