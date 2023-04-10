NASCAR indefinitely suspends driver Cody Ware after arrest on assault charges

NASCAR issued an indefinite suspension for Cup Series driver Cody Ware on Monday after he was arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.

Ware, 27, was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. He's since been released from custody on a $3,000 bond.

Authorities have not released any more details of the incident that led to the driver's arrest.

Ware had been set to participate in races at Bristol Motor Speedway's dirt track over the weekend. Rick Ware Racing, owned by Ware's father, on Saturday said the driver was stepping away "to focus on a personal matter."

He was replaced by Matt Crafton.

Rick Ware Racing issued a new statement on Monday after the announcement of Ware's suspension.

"We understand NASCAR's position on this matter and accept their decision," Rick Ware Racing said. "The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course."

Ware has raced in Nascar's top series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place at Daytona International Speedway last August.