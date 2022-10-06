SpaceX Crew Dragon chases down International Space Station in day-long rendezvous

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance closed in on the International Space Station Thursday, bringing two NASA astronauts, a Japanese flier and a Russian cosmonaut to the outpost a day after launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

Spacecraft commander Nicole Mann, co-pilot Josh Cassada, Japan's Koichi Wakata and cosmonaut Anna Kikina, the first Russian to fly on a Crew Dragon, rigged their ship for docking while SpaceX flight controllers in Hawthorne, California, monitored a series of automated rendezvous thruster firings.

The flight plan called for Endurance to approach the station from behind and below, passing about 1,300 feet directly under the lab complex before looping up to a point directly ahead.

Crew Dragon commander Nicole Mann floats below the spacecraft's touchscreen cockpit displays as an automated 29-hour rendezvous with the International Space Station entered its final stages Thursday. NASA TV

From there, the ship's computers were expected to slowly move straight in for docking at the station's forward port a few minutes before 5 p.m. EDT. Mann and Cassada planned to monitor the approach, ready to step in with manual control if necessary.

Standing by to welcome the new crew aboard the station were Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the Expedition 68 commander, along with Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.

The Endurance crew is replacing Lindgren, Hines, Watkins and Cristoforetti, who plan to return to Earth on October 13 aboard Crew Dragon Freedom, which carried them to the space station last April. Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio, who arrived at the lab aboard a Russian Soyuz ferry ship on September 21, replaced an earlier Soyuz crew that returned to Earth on September 29.

Kikina is the first Russian to fly aboard a U.S. spacecraft in nearly 20 years. She and Rubio were launched under a new agreement between NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, that ensures at least one astronaut or cosmonaut is always aboard the space station even if a Crew Dragon or Soyuz is forced to depart early, taking its crew with it.

Without the seat-swap arrangement, a medical emergency or some other major problem could leave an all-Russian or all-NASA crew aboard without the expertise to operate the other nation's systems.

"We signed an agreement with Roscosmos for one flight this year, one flight next year and one flight in '24," said Joel Montalbano, manager of the space station program at the Johnson Space Center. "That's for all SpaceX missions."

NASA and its partner agencies are working to extend station operations past 2024 to the end of the decade. Assuming Russia eventually signs on, Montalbano hopes the seat-swap agreement will be extended.