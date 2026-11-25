The French navy intercepted a semi-submersible craft suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Atlantic Ocean, a prosecutor said Wednesday, days after stopping a similar "narco sub" carrying several tons of cocaine.

"The semi-submersible was flying no flag and was suspected of being involved in drug trafficking" when French forces intercepted it on November 17, said organized crime prosecutor Vanessa Perree.

No drugs were found but "the vessel's location, lack of flag, its clandestine nature and items discovered onboard" led to the arrest of two crew members, she added.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Colombian navy and the U.S. Joint Interagency Task Force South.

The vessel's seizure "deals a serious blow to the drug traffickers' logistics." said Perree.

Catherine Vautrin, the country's armed forces minister, hailed the operation in a social media post, which included images of the vessel.

The French navy intercepted a semi-submersible craft suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Atlantic Ocean, officials said. Catherine Vautrin, France's armed forces minister

"The French armed forces are maintaining their efforts in the fight against drug trafficking networks," she wrote on X. "With this intervention by the Armed Forces in the French Antilles, an entire criminal network and its associated logistics have been disrupted."

Narco subs, which cannot go fully underwater, are popular among international drug traffickers as they can sometimes elude detection by law enforcement.

It was the second interception of a semi-submersible in recent weeks by Caribbean-based French forces, she said. On November 12, the French navy seized nearly 330 pounds of cocaine from a similar craft, and the armed forces released a video of the interception.

Les armées françaises ne relâchent pas l'effort dans la lutte contre les réseaux de narcotrafiquants.



Pour la deuxième fois en novembre, la @MarineNationale a intercepté une embarcation semi-submersible suspecte en océan Atlantique, permettant le placement en garde à vue de… pic.twitter.com/TcyEPbNzce — Catherine Vautrin (@CaVautrin) November 25, 2026

The rest of the cargo, amounting to several tons, sank along with the semi-submersible, authorities said at the time.

Four Colombians were arrested during that operation and face charges including "unauthorized importation of narcotics committed by an organized gang."

They have been remanded in custody, said Perree.

The two separate investigations are being overseen by the national organized crime prosecutor's office, she added.

Manned semisubmersibles built in clandestine jungle shipyards have been used for decades to ferry cocaine north from Colombia, the world's biggest cocaine producer, to Central America or Mexico.

But in recent years, they have been sailing much farther afield, crossing the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

In January, Portuguese authorities seized a record haul of cocaine from a semi-submersible craft intercepted off the Azores archipelago before the vessel sank. In March 2025, Portuguese officers confiscated nearly 6.5 tons of cocaine from a semi-submersible vessel in the same region.

In January 2025, a "narco sub" broke in two pieces as a fishing boat was towing it to a port in northwestern Spain.