Mysterious 18th-century diamond necklace — linked to Marie Antoinette's demise — could sell for over $2 million

A mysterious 18th century necklace made from around 500 diamonds, some of which are believed to have been taken from a piece that contributed to French Queen Marie Antoinette's demise, will go on sale in November, Sotheby's said on Monday.

The piece, from a private Asian collection, will go under the hammer in Geneva on November 11, with online bidding opening on the auction house's website on October 25.

The necklace, which is composed of three rows of diamonds finished with a diamond tassel at each end, will make its first public appearance in 50 years on Monday, and is expected to fetch between $1.8 and $2.8 million.

One of the rarest antique diamond necklaces on display at Sotheby's in central London before it is presented for the very first time at auction in November. It is believed to be linked to Marie Antoinette, and worn at the coronations of George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

"It's a wonderful find because, normally, jewelry in the 18th century was broken up in order to be repurposed... so to have an intact piece of the Georgian period of this importance, this amount of carats... is absolutely fabulous," Andres White Correal, chairman of the Sotheby's jewelry department, told AFP.

"The jewel has passed from families to families. We can start at the early 20th century when it was part of the collection of the Marquesses of Anglesey," he added.

Members of this aristocratic family are believed to have worn the jewel twice in public: once at the 1937 coronation of King George VI and once at his daughter Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

Beyond that, little is known of the necklace, including who designed it and for whom it was commissioned, although the auction house believes that such an impressive antique jewel could only have been created for a royal family.

It probably would have been made during the decade preceding the French Revolution, it added.

It is thought that some of the diamonds may have come from the famous necklace linked to what became the scandal of the "Affair of the Necklace," which contributed to the advent of the French Revolution and eventually Marie Antoinette's death, said Sotheby's.

On October 16, 1793, Marie Antoinette was guillotined — but it turned she was actually innocent of the necklace fraud that she was accused of.

The auction house said the diamonds are likely to have been sourced "from the legendary Golconda mines in India."

The diamonds from Golconda are still considered to be the purest and most dazzling ever mined.

The necklace will be on public display in London until Wednesday before beginning a tour that will take it to Hong Kong, New York and Taiwan.

In 2018, a large, drop-shaped natural pearl pendant sold for more than $36 million at a rare auction of jewelry that once belonged to Marie Antoinette. The "Queen Marie Antoinette's Pearl," a diamond-and-pearl pendant, was among the highlight offerings on the block at the Sotheby's sale of jewelry from the Bourbon-Parma dynasty in Geneva.

At the time, some of the Marie Antoinette jewelry hadn't been seen in public for 200 years. All told, the pieces reaped nearly $43 million at the auction