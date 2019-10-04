Woman who taunted Bronx Zoo lion inside enclosure has been identified

The woman who hopped into a lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo last weekend has finally been identified. NYPD officers are searching for 32-year-old Myah Autry, who was seen on social media dancing and taunting a zoo lion that stood just feet away from her, CBS New York reports.

Video of the incident was posted on Instagram last Saturday and quickly went viral. Autry herself posted several videos from her trip to the Bronx Zoo on her Instagram page: @Queenempress_Myahlaree. She claims she climbed into the enclosure with good intentions, but the zoo said it was a serious violation that could have resulted in serious injury or death.

Although the suspect has been identified, police are still searching for her. She may face criminal trespassing charges, according to CBS New York.

While it may be difficult to pinpoint Autry's location, she is not in hiding: she has posted on Instagram nearly 50 times since Saturday. She has posted photos from the gym, parties and even from Times Square, where she snapped a photo with three NYPD officers just hours after her visit to the Bronx Zoo.

All of her Instagram captions have positive and often religious messages. She posted three videos taken during her time in the lion enclosure. "I REALLY HAVE NO FEAR OF NOTHING BREATHING‼️" she wrote in one caption.

"Thank You 'Most High' For allowing Me to Actually Live this Life Experience As I trust in You," she wrote on another video of herself and the lion. "I Literally Went in his Habbitat [sic] and He did not Growl or He didn't not go into Attack Mode‼️ Why? Like All things, Even Animals know if your acting out of Love & Fearlessness. When I say NO FEAR THATS NOT ABOUT EGO ITS ABOUT BEING ONE WITH MOTHER'S NATURE AND LOVING ALL THINGS‼️ I Entered His Home in Peace & He let me Leave in Peace."