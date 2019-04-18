16-year-old actress Mya-Lecia Naylor collapses and dies

A 16-year-old actress who appeared in several TV shows and films collapsed and died suddenly on April 7, her agent said. Mya-Lecia Naylor starred frequently on the BBC's children's TV channel, CBBC, and also appeared in the 2012 movie "Cloud Atlas" alongside Tom Hanks and Halle Berry.

In a statement, the channel said she was a "much-loved part of the BBC Children's family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer," BBC News reported. Details of Naylor's death were not immediately provided.

It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7th April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YhnR7WJSPc — A&J Management (@aj_management) April 17, 2019

She was on the CBBC shows "Millie Inbetween" and "Almost Never," and many of her colleagues and cast mates posted tributes to her online.

Millie Innes, star of "Millie Inbetween," posted on Instagram: "Devastated for Mya. The pain of her passing has been awful. Mya and I grew up together over the past five years and had an extremely close relationship. I will always cherish our friendship and the moments we spent together beautiful girl."

The creator of "Almost Never," Paul Rose, tweeted, "Far too young, and a huge loss for all on the show. My heart goes out to her family."