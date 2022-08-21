Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, now has Wi-Fi

Climbers, hikers, and adventure enthusiasts now have one less thing to worry about as they trek up Mount Kilimanjaro: Wi-Fi access.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest mountain and the world's largest free-standing mountain, has a new broadband network which will enable climbers to access reliable Wi-Fi internet, a Tanzanian government official announced this week.

Nape Moses Nnauye, Tanzania's minister of information, communication and information technology, tweeted the announcement with a photo in which he posed with several hikers. Nnauye wrote that the hikers were "enjoying" the service so far.

Mita 3795 kutoka usawa wa bahari kuelekea kwenye paa la Bara la Afrika, Mlima Kilimanjaro. Kituo hichi tumewasha Internet ya Kasi kutoka TTCL na watalii wanafurahia huduma!💪🏽💪🏽. #KaziIendelee! pic.twitter.com/oQTxuOvhNn — Nape Moses Nnauye (@Nnauye_Nape) August 16, 2022

Mount Kilimanjaro is not the only mountain with Wi-Fi enabled services. Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, had internet access available for users as early as 2010.

Located in Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is a popular hiking spot for locals and tourists, and because mountain gear is not necessary to reach the peak, tens of thousands make their way up the mountain each year.

The mountain peak stands at 5,895 meters and is surrounded by plains and forests which are part of the Kilimanjaro National Park.

In 1987, the six surrounding forest corridors were named a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site, and are home to a variety of animals.