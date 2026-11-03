1 dead, 2 injured in helicopter crash near Mount Everest base camp

Two helicopters collided Tuesday while trying to land just below Mount Everest's base camp, killing at least one person and injuring two others, officials said.

The aircraft were ferrying trekkers who had been hiking up to Everest base camp during Nepal's popular trekking season. Heavy snow had covered the route before the weather improved Sunday and thousands of trekkers were able to move around.

There are no roads on Everest, and helicopters are the only way to bring down trekkers and guides who become sick or exhausted in the cold and high altitude.

The helicopters crashed at Pheriche village, which is at an altitude of 13,780 feet.

A 47-year-old tourist from India was killed in the crash, according to Bhupendra Thapa, a Solukhumbhu district administration officer. Arrangements were being made to airlift the tourist's remains to Kathmandu, the Agence France-Presse reported.

The location of a helicopter collision on Nepal's Mount Everest. Elif Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

A passenger from New Zealand was injured and was being transported to the capital, Kathmandu, for treatment. A Nepali pilot sustained injuries but was treated locally.

The number of people on the two helicopters wasn't clear.

The Mount Everest base camp trek lasts up to two weeks and goes from the only airstrip in the area at Lukla to base camp located at 17,380 feet. Everest's summit is at an altitude of over 29,000 feet. The trek is popular during the fall season, right after the rainy season and before the harsh winter months.

The helicopter collision is the second incident along the route to Everest Base Camp this week. On Friday, Octo. 30, a fire broke out at a hotel in Dingboche, which is known as a stop for trekkers to pause while they acclimate to Everest's high altitude.

The fire may have been sparked by a cooking gas cylinder explosion, local media reported. Guests and hotel staff were safely evacuated. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Video obtained by CBS News shows the building in flames.

Dingboche is about 2 miles from Pheriche. The two destinations are about a 40-minute hike from each other, according to trail guides.