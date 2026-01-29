4 people shot, 2 killed in Mount Airy, North Carolina

Four people were shot and at least two of those people were killed Thursday in Mount Airy, North Carolina, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. local time, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Two of the four people who were shot have died. The condition of the other two people is unclear.

"The Surry County Sheriff's Office and the SBI are on the scene collecting evidence and investigating," the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The Welcome Baptist Church in Mount Airy said in a Facebook post that there was a shooting across the street from their building. The church said all of its members were safe and the shooting was not related to the church.

Mount Airy is located in northwestern North Carolina, just minutes from the Virginia border.

