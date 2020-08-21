Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's husband, sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal

Boston — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli will serve five months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in the college admissions scandal, federal prosecutors announced Friday. His wife, actress Lori Loughlin, also plead guilty in the case and is scheduled to appear before the same federal judge on Friday afternoon.

Giannulli, 55, is also required to serve two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000 and serve 250 hours of community service.

"I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters my wife and others. I'm ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience," Giannulli said in the sentencing hearing.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to secure their two daughters' admission to the University of Southern California, USC, by masquerading them as potential athletic recruits. A fake resume for their daughter Olivia Jade, a YouTube star, shows the couple pretended Jade was an accomplished rower.

Attorneys for Loughlin and Giannulli originally said the couple did nothing wrong and the half-million dollars they paid were "legitimate donations." A motion to dismiss the charges was denied in May. The couple's attorneys argued that federal agents had coached William "Rick" Singer, the alleged ringleader of the scheme, to "bend the truth," but U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ruled the prosecutors' actions did not constitute misconduct.

Loughlin, 55, has agreed to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Prior to rendering the sentence, Judge Gorton ripped into Giannulli for committing a "crime motivated by hubris" that is "defined by wanton arrogance and excessive pride." Gorton said most of the people he sees did not grow up with role models, are abused, or live in squalid conditions and face tough choices.

"That's not the case with you. You, yourself, describe a stable family. You are an informed businessman. You certainly did know better but you sponsored a breathtaking fraud on our system of education," the judge said. "You were not stealing bread for your family."

Eugene Ansley and Audrey McNamara contributed to this report.