We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mortgage rates are high, but does it really make sense to put your house hunt on hold? Maskot / Getty Images

It's no secret that mortgage rates are high right now — especially compared to what they were a few years ago. Depending on whether you opt for a 15-year or 30-year mortgage, rates are averaging around 6.5% to 7% — and recently ticked up slightly to a month-long high. And, those types of rates can be a hindrance if you want to buy a new home.

After all, even a slight increase in your mortgage rate can cost you thousands of dollars in interest over the life of the loan. So, with mortgage rates where they're at currently, does it make sense to apply for a loan — or should you wait for rates to fall?

Don't wait to buy your dream home. Lock in your mortgage rate now.

Mortgage rates are up. Does it still make sense to apply for a loan?

Back in 2020 and 2021, it was possible to get a mortgage loan rate close to 3% — but today's rates are more than double that. It's important to remember, though, that those rates were due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's unlikely that mortgage rates will fall that low again anytime soon.

Not to mention, there are several other reasons you may want to secure a mortgage loan now, including:

Competition is increasing

When mortgage rates are high, it costs more to borrow money for a home, and in turn, some potential buyers are priced out of the market. As a result, you have less competition to contend with.

However, mortgage loan applications increased 3.7% last week when compared to the week prior. This suggests that more buyers are starting to flood the market. So, what does that mean for you?

As more buyers enter the market, there's a higher likelihood that homeowners will have more offers to choose from. Moreover, prices may increase as demand for new homes grows. So, you could miss the opportunity to get your dream home or be forced to pay more for it if you wait.

Get preapproved on a mortgage loan today.

You can refinance later

Homebuyers often look at mortgage rates as though they're set in stone, but that's not the case. If you keep the same mortgage through the life of the loan, and you have fixed interest, you can expect to pay the same rate until it's paid off, of course — but you can always refinance.

In other words, you can purchase your home now while competition and prices are relatively low — and then refinance your home in the future when rates fall and competition drives prices upward.

You could get a lower rate

There are a couple of ways you may be able to get a lower-than-average interest rate on your mortgage:

Mortgage points: Mortgage points Adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs): It could also be smart to consider an adjustable-rate mortgage

It's unclear what the Federal Reserve might do next

There's a chance that mortgage rates may drop in the future, but nobody knows for sure what may happen. The Federal Reserve has suggested that lower rates may happen at some point in 2024, but inflation is still above the Fed's 2% target — and the inflation rate ticked back up unexpectedly in December 2023.

If the inflation rate continues to climb or stay stagnant, more Fed rate hikes could happen instead. And that, in turn, would have an impact on mortgage rates.

Lock in your mortgage rate today before any potential rate hikes.

The bottom line

Mortgage rates are higher than many homebuyers would hope for — especially when you compare them to the record-low rates that were available a couple of years ago. However, you shouldn't let that stop you from buying the house of your dreams. By securing a mortgage loan and buying a home now, you could avoid the increasing competition and higher home prices that could lie ahead.