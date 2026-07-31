Following the latest Fed rate pause, borrowers should know some specific mortgage rate mistakes to avoid. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

Another week, another interest rate pause from the Federal Reserve. The central bank issued its fifth such halt this week following a two-day meeting, leaving borrowers saddled with higher interest rates on everything from credit cards to mortgages. And with the prospect of a Fed rate hike significant for when it meets again in September (the CME Group currently projects a 64.8% likelihood of an increase then), borrowers will need to be strategic in their approach.

And that's especially true for homebuyers and owners still hoping to refinance. If these groups didn't take advantage of the mortgage rate decline in 2025 – and the brief one earlier in 2026 – then they'll need to take selective action now to have any chance of buying or refinancing success.

While that means making the right moves, like boosting your credit score to make you an attractive applicant, it also means avoiding some costly mortgage rate mistakes, too. Below, we'll outline three specific ones worth navigating around now that the Fed has paused interest rates again.

Start by seeing how low of a mortgage rate you could qualify for here.

3 mortgage rate mistakes to avoid post-Fed rate pause

To improve your chances of borrowing success now, it's equally important to know what not to do as it is to know what to do. Here, then, are three specific mistakes most borrowers should avoid making now:

Skipping a mortgage rate lock

A mortgage interest rate lock will protect you from any mortgage rate hikes still to come. While no one knows when, specifically, rates will increase, it's important to remember that they can tick up even absent a formal Fed rate hike based on other economic factors. Lenders, too, can adjust their rate offers upward as a formal rate hike grows in likelihood. Locking in a rate now, however, will protect you from that growing possibility and it will allow you to budget with clarity. And, if rates drop before you ultimately close on the property, most lenders will allow you to unlock your rate and relock the new and improved one. In the interim, however, you'll build a baseline level of protection into your borrowing plans.

Learn more about your mortgage rate lock options now.

Automatically using the lender familiar to you

If you've been working with a lender that's servicing your current mortgage loan or are familiar with one already, it may be tempting to automatically leverage that relationship when buying or refinancing. But in today's high-rate climate it's more important than usual to shop around for mortgage rates and lenders, even if that may ultimately result in a switch. Shopping around for mortgage rates has historically been shown to result in a rate ranging from 0.50% to 1% below average. That can still be true in today's climate but you won't be able to take advantage of it if you don't do your homework first. Don't discount the benefits, too, of then returning to the lender you already know to see if they can beat the rate offer you've found elsewhere.

Not monitoring the broader economic trends

As noted above, mortgage rates can rise or fall based on other factors besides the Fed. Failing to pay attention to these can mean losing out on a brief opportunity to lock in an improved rate. So be sure to monitor the movement of the 10-year Treasury yield, unemployment and inflation data and geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts, all of which have the inherent ability to cause rates to move, perhaps in a direction that's more favorable than current circumstances permit.

The bottom line

An imperfect borrowing climate which has solidified thanks to an extended Fed rate pause will need to be traversed carefully. Being well-informed is critical now and, by avoiding these three mistakes, borrowers will better position themselves for success, even if the mortgage rate they secure is still higher than they would prefer. In today's economy, making these mistakes can be the difference between proceeding with your homebuying or refinancing plans or having to table them for the foreseeable future.