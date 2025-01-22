Morris Chestnut on how "Watson" blends medical mysteries with solving crime: "We're not just a typical medical drama"

Actor Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson in CBS' new series "Watson," solving medical mysteries while continuing Sherlock Holmes' legacy after his partner's death. The show combines hospital cases with detective work.

"We're not just a typical medical drama," Chestnut told "CBS Mornings." "We solve the cases inside the hospital and outside of the hospital. We're doctors, but we're also detectives."

Chestnut explained how the show blends medical and detective genres.

"We are a serialized, procedural show. Every episode will have a medical case that we solve, as well as a strong serialized procedural element," he said. Chestnut emphasized how the intensity of the show ramps up as it progresses, both in terms of the mystery and the medical elements.

The Golden Globe Awards earlier this month was another significant moment for Chestnut, as he posted on Instagram that it was his first time attending the event.

"For me, I just keeping going. I have so many things I still want to do in my career," he said. "When I posted that, people said, 'Oh wow, it's your first time.' I said, 'Oh wow, it is my first time.'"

Chestnut, who has been married to his wife, Pam, for over 30 years, also shared a bit of relationship wisdom.

"We just have an ultimate respect for each other," he said. "We never say anything that we can't take back. We've been very blessed to grow together."

Fans can watch Chestnut in his new role as Dr. John Watson in "Watson," which premieres Sunday after the AFC Championship game on CBS.