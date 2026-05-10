Body of soldier who went missing in Morocco during training exercise recovered, U.S. Army says

The body of an American soldier who went missing while in Morocco for an annual training exercise has been recovered, the U.S. Army announced on Sunday.

First Lieutenant Lamont Key Jr. was one of two U.S. service members who disappeared just over a week ago in waters off Morocco's southern coast, near the Cap Draa Training Area, the Army said in a news release.

Army officials said search operations for the second serviceman, who has not been identified, will continue. Search efforts so far have involved more than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civil personnel, according to the Army.

Both service members were taking part in African Lion, an annual training exercise, although defense officials previously told CBS News that the incident was not believed to be related to the event. A preliminary report said the two were part of a group of service members who went on a hike to watch the sunset when a soldier known to not be able to swim fell into the water. Defense officials said the second missing soldier jumped in to attempt a rescue, but was hit by a wave. Other soldiers attempted to rescue the two, but were unsuccessful.

1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key, Jr. U.S. Army Europe and Africa

Key's body was recovered by a Moroccan military search team at about 8:55 a.m. Saturday morning local time, the U.S. Army said. He was found along the shoreline, about a mile from where both soldiers vanished into the ocean on May 2, according to the army. It's not clear if Key was the soldier who fell or the one who reportedly jumped in.

Army officials said ongoing search efforts will focus on the location where Key's remains were recovered, while still monitoring a broader perimeter.

Key, 27, was from Richmond, Virginia, according to the Army. He served as an air defense artillery officer with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

Key "embodied the highest standards of service as a selfless, inspirational leader whose unwavering dedication to his Soldiers and their development leaves an enduring legacy within our ranks," said Lt. Col. Chris Couch, commander of 5-4 ADAR, in the statement.

The Cap Draa Training Area in Morocco. CBS News

He is survived by his parents, his sister and his brother-in-law, according to the Army. His next-of-kin were notified prior to the announcement. His remains were transported to an area morgue, and plans are underway to repatriate them from Morocco to the U.S.

Brigadier Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said in a statement that Key's colleagues were "grieving" and would "continue to support one another" as well as the soldier's family, "as we honor his life and service."

Key joined his battalion in 2025 and had become a platoon leader by the time he died, the Army said. He was described as caring, selfless and inspirational by leadership in his artillery regiment, and had earned various awards for his service, including the Army Achievement Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Before joining the military in 2023, Key received a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Methodist University in North Carolina, where he also completed minors in international business, entrepreneurship and business administration, the Army said.